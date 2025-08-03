Akpom Set To Join Championship Club On Loan

Chuba Akpom is on the radar of Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham City, reports Completesports.com.

Akpom is expected to leave Dutch giants Ajax this summer after falling down the pecking order at the club.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at French club Lille.

The striker registered three goals, and one assist in 16 appearances for the former Ligue 1 champions

Akpom joined Ajax in 2023 after a stellar campaign that saw him emerged as top scorer with 28 goals from 40 league appearances for Middlesbrough.

He was also named best player in the Sky Bet Championship.



