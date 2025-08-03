Osimhen Gives Reasons For Returning To Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has revealed the reasons behind his decision to join Galatasaray on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports. com.

Osimhen declared that the love from the fans, and his daughter’s affinity with the club played a crucial role in his decision to return to Istanbul.

“Apart from the fans that drove with the love and passion they have for the club, my daughter was key to making this decision much easier for me,” the Nigeria international was quoted by Forza Cimbon.

“All my family love Gala. So I can’t see a reason to not be here, that’s why I call it home. I will enjoy myself till I’m not needed here.”

Impressive Loan Spell

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Galatasaray where he scored 37 goals, and registered eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Osimhen, who won the domestic double with the Yellow and Reds was also the top scorer in the league.

The powerful striker rejected several offers from Saudi club Al-Hilal to pitch tent with Galatasaray.

Okan Buruk’s side activated the €75m release clause in his contract to secure his services from Serie A champions Napoli.

By Adeboye Amosu



