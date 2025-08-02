Close Menu
    Osimhen Begins Training With Galatasaray After Record Transfer

    Victor Osimhen has started training with his Galatasaray teammates after completing his record- breaking transfer to the Turkish Super Lig champions, reports Comopletesports.com.

    The Yellow and Reds officially signed the Nigeria international on a €75m deal from Serie A champions Napoli this week.

    Osimhen spent last season on loan at the RAMS Park, netting 37 times, and providing eight assists.

    The Nigeria international rejected several offers from Saudi club Al-Hilal to join Okan Buruk’s side

    Galatasaray won the domestic double last season, with Osimhen playing a crucial role in the club’s success.

    They will take on Serie A club Lazio in a pre-season friendly at the RAMS Park on Saturday (today).

    The 26-year-old will be presented to the fans along other new signing Leroy Sane before the start of the game.

