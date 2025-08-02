OFFICIAL: Son To Leave Tottenham This Summer After 10 Years

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has announced that he will leave the Europa League champions this summer after 10 years.

The South Korea international joined Spurs from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has scored 173 goals in 454 appearances.

He was captain when Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final in May to clinch their first trophy in 17 years.

The 33-year-old, who is under contract with Spurs until 2026, has been linked with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.

Speaking to the media ahead of Spurs’ pre-season match against Newcastle United on Sunday, Son described the decision as the most difficult one he has made in his career.

“Before we start the press conference, I wanted to say I have decided to leave the Club this summer. Respectfully the club is helping me with this decision.

“It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. Such amazing memories. It was so hard to make the decision.

“I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change – 10 years is a long time. I came to north London as a kid, 23 years old, such a young age. I leave this club as a grown man, a very proud man.

“I want to say thank you to all the Spurs fans for giving me so much love. I hope the goodbye is also good timing and this is the right time to make that decision. I hope everyone can accept that and respect that.”

Spurs are in Seoul as part of their pre-season preparations, with Son set to start and skipper the side against Newcastle in their friendly on Sunday – meaning his final appearance for the club could come in his home country.

Also, Spurs face Paris St-Germain in the Uefa Super Cup on 13 August, but Son may depart by then.



