Turkish Media Published False Story About My Father –Osayi-Samuel

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has disclosed that he opted to join Birmingham instead of Besiktas due to the Turkish media’s poor narrative about his family.



The 27-year-old moves to St Andrew’s after making 178 appearances in four and a half years for the side now coached by Jose Mourinho following his move from Queens Park Rangers in January 2021.



In a chat with Birmingham Mail, the Nigerian international recounted how the Turkish media published a story that his father was demanding for more money while negotiating a move to Besiktas.

Read Also:‘I’m So Proud Of You’ — Chelle Congratulates Super Falcons On WAFCON 2024 Success



“I played four years at Fenerbahce, and they did a lot for me, so it was impossible for me to go, but then they made an article saying my dad was asking for too much money, and that’s just the Turkish way,” the former QPR defender said in quotes revealed by Birmingham Mail.



“The Turkish media, I’ve had a lot of issues with them. Maybe they are picking on me or something.



“There was interest from Besiktas, which is the rival of my team, and they wanted to sign me and spoke to my agent, but I never had interest in going there.”



