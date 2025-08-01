‘I’m So Proud Of You’ — Chelle Congratulates Super Falcons On WAFCON 2024 Success

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has congratulated the Super Falcons for winning the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Justine Madugu’s side defeated hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final of the competition at the Olympic Stadium, Rabat on Sunday.

It was the 10th time they will be winning the title.

Chelle praised Madugu and his players for their spirited display in the final.

“I want to congratulate the coach, it was a great tournament, I’m so proud of you and your technical staff. You deserve this trophy. I’m so happy for you and your family,” Chelle told the Super Eagles media.

“I want to congratulate the best team in Africa, the Super Falcons. You deserve this trophy. It was not easy because you faced Morocco in Morocco and you did it.

“I think the future of the Super Falcons will be great.”

By Adeboye Amosu



