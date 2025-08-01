7 Things To Know About Galatasaray As Osimhen Seals Permanent Deal

Galatasaray have completed the record signing of Nigeria international Victor Osimhen from Serie A champions Napoli on a permanent deal.

Despite being linked with several top European clubs, as well as Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, Osimhen opted to return to Galatasaray following a loan spell with the club last season.

As the 2023 African Player of the Year gears up for his second stint with Galatasaray, here are seven fascinating facts about the Turkish giants, compiled by Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI.

Most Turkish Super Lig Titles

Galatasaray have won the Turkish Süper Lig title more times than any other club in the history of the country’s top flight, with 25 titles to their name.

They clinched their 25th league title last season, finishing ahead of closest rivals Fenerbahçe.

The Turkish giants claimed their first league title in the 1961/62 season and successfully defended it the following campaign.

Dominant Force In Turkish Cup History

Galatasaray completed the domestic double last season, winning both the Süper Lig and the Turkish Cup.

In the Cup final, they defeated Trabzonspor 3-0 to secure a record-extending 19th title.

The second most successful club in the Turkish Cup is Beşiktaş, with 11 triumphs.

Most Turkish Super Cup Wins

Galatasaray also hold the record for the most Turkish Super Cup titles, having lifted the trophy 17 times.

Although Beşiktaş are the current champions, Galatasaray remain the most decorated side in the competition’s history.

In May 2025, it was announced that the Turkish Super Cup, founded in 1966, would expand from a two-team format to a four-team tournament.

This season, Galatasaray will compete alongside Samsunspor, Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor. The semi-finals and final will take place in January 2026.

Only Turkish Club To Win A Major UEFA Trophy

In the 1999/2000 season, Galatasaray became the first – and so far only – Turkish club to win a major UEFA competition, lifting the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League).

They achieved the feat by defeating Premier League side Arsenal on penalties, after a goalless draw in 90 minutes and extra-time.

That triumph earned Galatasaray a place in the UEFA Super Cup, where they shocked Real Madrid with a 2-1 win.

Named Best Turkish Club Of The 20th Century

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) named Galatasaray the best Turkish club of the 20th century.

This recognition reflects the club’s dominance in Turkish football during that era, including multiple league titles and their historic UEFA Cup and Super Cup double in 1999/2000.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the IFFHS is dedicated to chronicling global football history and statistics.

Osimhen Signing Sets New Turkish Transfer Record

On Friday, 1 August, Galatasaray officially announced the signing of Victor Osimhen on a long-term deal from Napoli.

The €75 million fee makes Osimhen the most expensive incoming transfer in Turkish football history.

The previous record was held by Fenerbahçe, who signed Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla for €20 million in July 2024.

Ever-Present In The Super Lig

Galatasaray are one of only three clubs to have featured in every season of the Turkish Süper Lig since its inception in 1959, following the dissolution of the Istanbul Football League.

The other ever-present clubs are Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

The trio will enter their 68th Süper Lig season when the 2025/26 campaign kicks off on 8 August.



