    Dessers: I Would Consider Ending My Career In Nigeria, Japan Or USA

    Super Eagles striker Cyril Dessers has expressed his desire to play either in Major League Soccer or the Nigeria Premier Football League before quitting football.

    The Rangers star, who has been linked with a move to Greece, made his preference known in a chat with SportsBoom.

    Dessers’ immediate future remains a source of intrigue, with AEK Athens believed to be leading the race and Olympiakos also credited with an interest.

    The Nigerian international has name-checked four countries where he can see himself playing out his career.

    “It’s a hard choice, let me say something more exotic.”

    “But let me say a place like Japan, United States, South Africa or Nigeria. It would be nice to play there.”

    Asked about his immediate future, Dessers said: “I still have two years left on my contract with Rangers.

    “It’s a fantastic club, and I’m happy there.”

    “When you score that number of goals, it’s normal for other teams to show interest.

    “I’ve seen the links with Olympiacos, but I don’t know anything specific about that.

    “These kinds of rumours are normal.”


