Son Is One Of The Greatest Players To Play In EPL –Spurs Manager, Frank

Tottenham Hotspur new manager Thomas Frank has described Heung-Min Son as one of the greatest players to feature in the Premier League.

Frank stated this after Son announced on Saturday at a press conference in Seoul that he would leave Spurs this summer.

Speaking after Son made the announcement, Frank expressed sadness that he would not have the chance to work with the South Korean international.

“For me, personally, I would have loved to have worked with this fantastic person and player,” Frank said.

“He is a true Spurs legend in every aspect, one of the greatest players to play in the Premier League. It is never easy to find the perfect timing and me coming in from the side, it makes it a bit easier to end on a high.”

Son’s Tottenham Career, Achievements

Son joined Spurs at the end of August, 2015 and celebrated his 10th year at the Club by lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy back in May.

Fifth in Spurs’ all-time goalscoring list with 173, last season Son became only the seventh player in the club’s history to make 450+ appearances, reaching 454.

FIFA Puskas Award winner for his goal against Burnley in 2019, Premier League Golden Boot winner in 2021/22 with 23, firing Spurs back into the UEFA Champions League, he is now one of just 13 players to lift a trophy as captain of the North London club.



