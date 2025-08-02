AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress Overcome Senegal, Qualify For Fifth Consecutive Final

Nigeria’s D’Tigress came out tops in a pulsating semi-final clash with Senegal, recording a 75 – 68 points win at the women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday.
D’Tigress have now qualified for a fifth consecutive AfroBasket final and are also eyeing a record fifth straight title win.
The Nigerian team have not lost a game at the Women’s AfroBasket since 2015.
Also, the win against Senegal means they have won 28 consecutive games in the tournament.
Senegal led the match by eight points starting the fourth th quarter, but D’Tigress showed why they have reigned supreme on the continent for 10 years, coming back to win by seven points.
D’Tigress will now take on either Mali or South Sudan in the final which comes up on Sunday, August 3.
The semi-final between Mali and South Sudan also comes up on Saturday.
By James Agberebi
The remarkable thing about this feat is that the players only gathered 4 days to the championship. No tune up games yet they are creating more history.
Falcons too missed several friendly windows and still soldiered on.
Are the sports federations allergic to boosting our female teams? NFF treats our cadet teams in the same manner. Call up players to camp 2 weeks to a major tournament for the first time and expect magic to happen.
Eagles will play in all the friendly windows and tell us to go to hell with insipid performances as if world cup appearances will boost my CV instead of theirs.
Redemption is next month. They better get sense.
I hear various sport federations personnel will be elected unopposed when elections are due at the end of the year.
It is well. Recycling mediocrity will never last forever
Ayinde would have been affected remembering the red card she got in 2022 against Morocco.She did not want it repeated. Over all Ayinde, neutralizes dangerous opponents quietly. Congratulations once more and take a bow for a job well executed.