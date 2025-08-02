AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress Overcome Senegal, Qualify For Fifth Consecutive Final

Nigeria’s D’Tigress came out tops in a pulsating semi-final clash with Senegal, recording a 75 – 68 points win at the women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday.

D’Tigress have now qualified for a fifth consecutive AfroBasket final and are also eyeing a record fifth straight title win.

The Nigerian team have not lost a game at the Women’s AfroBasket since 2015.

Also, the win against Senegal means they have won 28 consecutive games in the tournament.

Also Read: AfroBasket 2025: ‘We Know Our Mission’ — Wakama Declares Senegal Can’t Stop D’Tigress’ Title Quest

Senegal led the match by eight points starting the fourth th quarter, but D’Tigress showed why they have reigned supreme on the continent for 10 years, coming back to win by seven points.

D’Tigress will now take on either Mali or South Sudan in the final which comes up on Sunday, August 3.

The semi-final between Mali and South Sudan also comes up on Saturday.

By James Agberebi



