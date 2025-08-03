Ozbek Lauds Osimhen For Rejecting Top Clubs For Galatasaray

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has lauded Victor Osimhen for accepting to join the club, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen completed his permanent transfer to the Turkish Super Lig champions from Napoli on Thursday.

The Yellow and Reds activated the €75m release clause in the forward’s contract to seal the deal.

The Nigeria international was presented to the fans at the RAMS Park ahead of the friendly against Lazio on Saturday night.

Special Bond With Galatasaray Fans

Ozbek revealed that Osimhen rejected offers from some top clubs in the world to join the club.

Read Also:7 Things To Know About Galatasaray As Osimhen Seals Permanent Deal

“Victor Osimhen. With his performance, he won the hearts of not only Galatasaray fans but all football fans,” Ozbek told the club’s official website.

“More importantly, he forged a heartfelt bond with our club and our fans that cannot be expressed in words. His sense of belonging, as well as the sacrifices made by our club, plays a significant role in his being here today.

” He rejected the world’s most important clubs and chose Galatasaray. I thank him once again and wish him success.”

Perfect Relationship Between Club And Player

Osimhen impressed on loan at the RAMS Park during the 2024/25 season, and formed a cordial relationship with fans.

The 26-year-old was on target 37 times, and also registered eight assists in 41 outings for Okan Buruk’s side.

The powerful striker was received on arrival in Istanbul on Wednesday night by thousands of fans.

By Adeboye Amosu



