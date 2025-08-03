NPFL: Barau FC Adopt Sani Abacha Stadium As Temporary Home Ground

Barau FC have adopted the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, as their home ground for the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The Sani Abacha Stadium, which also serves as the home of four-time NPFL champions, Kano Pillars, will temporarily host the Maliya Boys until renovations at their original home, Dambatta Stadium, are completed.

“Our fans should rest assured that Barau FC will use the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, as a temporary home ground until the Dambatta Stadium renovation is completed,” chairman of the club, Ambassador Ibrahim Shitu Chanji declared.



Dambatta Stadium, located in Kano is currently undergoing extensive upgrades to meet NPFL standards.

The renovation is being funded by the club’s sponsor, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.

Barau FC will kick off their 2025/2026 NPFL campaign with a home clash against nine-time champions Enyimba.

The new season will kick-off on Friday, 22 August.

By Adeboye Amosu



