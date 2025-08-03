AfroBasket 2025: Tinubu Pays Special Tribute To D’Tigress, Wakama, After Victory vs. Senegal

President Bola Tinubu has heaped praises on the D’Tigress and coach Rena Wakama for booking a place in the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket on Saturday.

The Comeback Queens

The Nigerian team had to dig deep to overcome their perennial rivals Senegal 75-68 in a thrilling encounter that saw the team come from an early nine-point deficit in the first quarter and also a 12-point margin in the third quarter to pull off an outstanding fourth quarter to silence the overwhelmingly roaring crowd.



The win stretched the Nigeria team’s record to 28 straight wins at the Afrobasket since 2015 and just one game away from a five-straight African title.



In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, the President lauded the incredible performance of the D’Tigress in conquering Senegal.

Big Tribute

Tinubu praised the reigning champions for their resilience, dominance, and consistent performance against their West African rivals.

“This was more than a semi-final; it was the final before the final,” the president said, praising the team for not only defeating Senegal for the seventh consecutive time but also securing a place in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifiers.



“I have observed the discipline, focus, and team spirit consistently displayed by D’Tigress throughout this tournament—qualities that have brought honour to our nation and earned respect for our players and coaches worldwide,” he said.



He also paid special tribute to Rena Wakama, the team’s head coach and the first woman to lead the side, applauding her inspiring leadership both as a former player and now as a tactician.



“Her leadership continues to inspire D’Tigress to new heights in this highly competitive sport,” the president stated.







