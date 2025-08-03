AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress To Face Former Champions Mali In Final

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will take on Mali in today’s (Sunday) final of the FIBA women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

This is the first time D’Tigress and Mali will meet in the final of the AfroBasket.

To reach the final, the Nigerian women’s team defeated Senegal 75 – 68 on Saturday and the second semis saw Mali beat South Sudan 76 – 50.

While D’Tigress would be targeting a record fifth consecutive title win and seventh continental glory overall, Mali is eyeing their first since 2007.

Also, a win for Mali would see them tie with Egypt and Angola on two titles.

Also Read: AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress Overcome Senegal, Qualify For Fifth Consecutive Final

The Coach Rena Wakama’s side have won all their four matches at this year’s tournament.

The team topped Group C after wins against Rwanda (92 – 45) and Mozambique (60 – 55) and outclassed Cameroon (83 – 47) in the quarter-finals.

Fot Mali, they have also won all their four fixtures following wins against South Sudan (55 – 53) and Cameroon (75 – 49) in the group stage before seeing off Mozambique in the quarter-finals (86 – 68).

By James Agberebi



