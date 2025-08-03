Marta, 39, Leads Brazil To 9th Women’s Copa America Title

Six-time world player of the year Marta

led Brazil to their ninth women’s Copa America title after beating Colombia on penalty shootout in Saturday’s final in Ecuador.

Marta, 39, came off the bench to score twice, including an equalizer in stoppage time, as Brazil came from behind three times before winning 5-4 on penalties after 90 minutes and extra-time ended 4-4.

Marta entered the match in the 82nd minute scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to level for Brazil at 3-3.

She scored again in extra time to make it 4-3 and have the Brazilians in front for the first time in the match.

Leicy Santos, however, scored in the 115th to bring Colombia back level at 4-4 as the match went to a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Lorena Da Silva then saved two penalty kicks in the shootout to clinch Brazil’s fifth title in a row and beat Colombia for the fourth time in the past five finals.

Marta, who has played in six World Cups and six Olympics, has 122 goals in 206 games with Brazil.

The Brazilian women have won eight of the nine editions of the women’s Copa America and are considered the best team in South America.

Their best finish at the FIFA women’s World Cup was runner-up in 2007 and they have reached the Olympic final three times.

Super Falcons Clinch 10th WAFCON Title

Last Saturday Africa produced their own champions in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat hosts Morocco in the final.

Despite going behind 2-0 in the first half, the Super Falcons fought back in the second half thanks to goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi and Jennifer Echegini.

It was the team’s 10th WAFCON title and their first since winning it in 2018 in Ghana.

By James Agberebi



