AfroBasket 2025: Bring Home The Trophy --Remi Tinubu Charges D'Tigress

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu also expressed pride in the team’s achievements and their decade-long unbeaten run in the competition, declaring, “We all await your arrival, with the trophy again.”



D’Tigress edged out arch-rivals Senegal 75–68 in a tightly contested match dubbed “the final before the final,” securing a place in the championship game for the fifth consecutive edition and reinforcing their dominance in African women’s basketball.



In a congratulatory message, the First Lady praised the team’s impressive decade-long unbeaten run, highlighting their commitment, dedication, hard work, and love for basketball.

She prayed for continued success in the final and urged D’Tigress to bring home the trophy.



“You are true inspirations and pride to girls and women in general,” she said, while commending the players for their love for the game and patriotism in flying Nigeria’s flag high.



“I pray that as you step out for the final match, God will crown your efforts and grant you great success,” she said.



