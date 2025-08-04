AfroBasket 2025: Dikko, Olopade Hail ‘Unstoppable’ D’Tigress For Winning Fifth Consecutive Title

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Shehu Dikko has saluted D’Tigress for winning the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title for the fifth time in a row, reports Completesports.com.

D’Tigress defeated Mali 78-64 in the final of the competition in Abidjan on Sunday night.

Dikko said that the passion President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has for Nigerian Sports is already paying off with consistent international success of the national teams.

Read Also:AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress’ Okonkwo Named Player Of The Tournament

” This is what Nigerians have yearned for, to have a President who is very committed to Sports development and seeing this back to back international feat coming in football and now basketball is no mean fest”, Dikko told NSC media.

Director General of the NSC Honourable Bukola Olopade said this victory has once again shown the unrivalled vast potentials of the Nigerian youthful population in every aspect of sports.

” We are the best sporting country on the continent and the vision of Mr President is to consistently maximise this with scientific strategies and policies at the sports commission which is what myself and the chairman are focused on”.

” This is not an easy record that our girls have set and we are determined to keep it up in all our sports”.

By Adeboye Amosu



