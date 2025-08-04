Super Eagles Midfielder To Join Besiktas On Three-Year Contract

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is close to completing a move to Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas, reports Completesports.com.

Besiktas have decided to activate the £9m release clause in the 28-year-old’s contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have also reportedly made their intention known to Leicester City.

The Black Eagles earlier had a €7m bid rejected by Leicester City for the player.

Ndidi is expected to travel to Istanbul this week to undergo his medical.

The Nigerian will put pen to paper on a three-year contract plus one-year extension.

The defensive midfielder joined Leicester City from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC in January 2017.



