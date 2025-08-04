Super Eagles Midfielder To Join Besiktas On Three-Year Contract

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is close to completing a move to Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas, reports Completesports.com.
Besiktas have decided to activate the £9m release clause in the 28-year-old’s contract.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have also reportedly made their intention known to Leicester City.
The Black Eagles earlier had a €7m bid rejected by Leicester City for the player.
Ndidi is expected to travel to Istanbul this week to undergo his medical.
The Nigerian will put pen to paper on a three-year contract plus one-year extension.
The defensive midfielder joined Leicester City from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC in January 2017.
I am not sure what is going on with Nigerian Players and Turkey Someone needs to tell them that they all moving there will bring the level of our National team down. I mean Turkey’s best players don’t even stay in The Turkish League they have better ambition than that.
One Minute its Man UTD and Atletico Madrid With Wilfred now it is Besiktas