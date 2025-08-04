Atalanta Deny Lookman’s ‘Broken Promises’ Claim

Serie A club Atalanta have denied Ademola Lookman’s ‘broken promises’, claim, reports Completesports.com.

The Bergamo club claimed they pledged to sell the former Leicester City player abroad this summer, and not to a Serie A rival.

Lookman submitted a formal transfer request on Sunday after Atalanta rejected Inter Milan’s offer.

He protested that the club had promised to let him leave this summer if a suitable offer was made.

Read Also:Super Eagles Midfielder To Join Besiktas On Three-Year Contract

Atalanta Stance On Rejected Inter Bid

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, the version of the story given by Atalanta is different from Lookman’s submission.

The promise was to let the talented winger go to a foreign club if an ambitious and lucrative bid was received.

La Dea made the promise when Lookman asked to be left out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid because of interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

La Dea Ready To Accept Right Offer

Though Atalanta are previously willing to sell to a foreign club, they are now ready to sell the Nigeria international for the right price.

A €50m offer will be enough to get the deal done, rather than the current offer of €42m plus €3m in bonuses.

By Adeboye Amosu



