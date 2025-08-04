Ondo Governor Aiyedatiwa Gifts Super Falcons Defender N30m, House

Super Falcons defender Oluwatosin Demehin has been rewarded with N30m, and a house by Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, reports Completesports.com.

Aiyedatiwa received Demehin, alongside Super Falcons’ media officer Mary Akinsola, and secretary Mary Oduboku at the Government House in Akure on Monday.

Akinsola, and Oduboku were rewarded with N15m each by the state’s number one citizen.

The Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last month.

Justine Madugu’s side defeated hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final.

Demehin played every minutes of Super Falcons’ six games at the competition.

The Galatasaray centre-back scored in Nigeria’s quarter-final victory over Copper Queens of Zambia.

By Adeboye Amosu



