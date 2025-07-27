CHAN 2024: Zanzibar Friendly Will Be Good Test For Home Eagles — Nduka

Home-based Super Eagles captain Nduka Junior is looking forward to the friendly against Zanzibar, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side will take on Zanzibar in the first of their two friendlies on Monday.

The second friendly will be played on Thursday few days to the start of the CHAN 2024 finals

”On our preparation going into the competition is moving on well. We are still working hard, and preparing because we still have one week before the start of the tournament,” Nduka told the Super Eagles media.

“This game is one of the friendlies lined up for us. It’s just for us to know our strengths, and weaknesses.

Nduka also admitted that they don’t have any information on the Zanzibar team.

“The team we are going to play tomorrow, which is Zanzibar, no one is talking about them for now because we don’t know have any information about them, and that’s how it is in camp,” he added.

The Home Eagles are drawn in Group D with defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and Congo.

They will face Senegal in their first game at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday, 7 August.

By Adeboye Amosu



