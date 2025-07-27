CHAN 2024: Friendly Match With Zanzibar Good Preparation For Us –Chelle

Eric Chelle has said Monday’s friendly match against Zanzibar will be a good one for the home-based Super Eagles ahead of the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Chelle and the home-based Super Eagles will continue their preparation for the fast approaching tournament with the tune-up tie with Zanzibar.

Speaking ahead of the game on Sunday, Chelle explained why he feels the game against Zanzibar is important.

“We started our preparations two weeks ago, my first camp in Ikenne (Ogun State). We did a lot of work, physically, tactically and of course technically and now we continue our preparation here in Zanzibar.

“I think there are good structures here in Zanzibar and we can work tactically and technically, we have a great game tomorrow against Zanzibar who have a good team and it is a good preparation for CHAN.

“I have watched one or two games of Zanzibar, they play very well, they are fast and can keep the ball too. Also they have a striker who can keep the ball, he’s good and I think they put some intensity without the ball and when they get the ball they try to finish quickly. So for me it will be a good game, I like it.”

The home-based Eagles are in Group D and will face champions Senegal, Congo and Sudan.

At their last outing at the CHAN in 2018, the team reached the final where they lost 4-0 to hosts Morocco.

By James Agberebi



