‘We Want To Win ‘ — Chelle Declares Super Eagles Ready For Battle Against Rwanda

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has declared his team’s readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The three-time African champions will be up against the Amavubi at Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.





It will be Chelle’s first game in charge of the Super Eagles.

The West Africans are yet to record a win in the qualifiers after four matches.

Nigeria occupy fifth position in Group C with three points.

Chelle said the Super Eagles are condemned to beat the Amavubi.

“Everyday I want to live with my guys, everyday I want to stay with my players .Our focus is majorly on this game, after this game we can focus on the next one ,” Chelle said during his interaction with the media.

“We want to fight on the pitch, the players want to play for the fans. They want to make Nigerians happy.

“I just want to win the game . It is important for us to qualify for the World Cup.

“We need to go to training now, have our final training session before the game. Tomorrow we want to play this game and hopefully win.”

The Malian reckoned their opponent will be desperate for a win too, but stated that his players are ready for battle.

“They have a new coach, they want to win and we also want to win. We are ready,” he added.

“We must focus on our game, we have a great squad. We must work hard. What we do with the ball and off the ball will be important. We are focusing on our preparation and we will be ready.”

By Adeboye Amosu





