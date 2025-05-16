Chelsea Beat Man United To Boost UCL Qualification Hopes

Chelsea held their nerve in the race for Champions League qualification as Marc Cucurella’s second-half header secured a 1-0 win over Manchester United to send them fourth.

The pressure was on for Chelsea after Aston Villa beat Tottenham, a result which would have moved them above Enzo Maresca’s side had they dropped points but, after a tense wait for the breakthrough, captain Reece James set up Cucurella with a fine turn and cross.

Although Ruben Amorim went with a strong line-up ahead of the Europa League final, if Chelsea had slipped up against this United side, 16th and now winless for a record eight Premier League games, questions would have been asked.

Chelsea will at least be in the top five when they go to Nottingham Forest in their final game of the league season on May 25.

Victory at the City Ground would guarantee a return to the Champions League after two years away.

United have now lost 18 games in the league this season and are yet to hit 40 points, usually the target for teams to avoid relegation, with just one game left against Villa.

Sky Sports



