    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Souttar: Balogun Is A Senior Figure At Rangers

    Rangers defender, John Souttar has described Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun a senior figure in the team.

    The Nigerian international has been linked with a move out of the club this summer.

    However, the Scotland defender in an interview with Rangers Review, urged the club not to sell Balogun.

    “Leon [Balogun] has done a great job this season, and it would be great to see him next year.

    “He is a senior figure in the changing room, along with James Tavernier, he’s a great person to have and we need senior figures like him in the squad,” Souttar said in quotes revealed by Rangers Review..


