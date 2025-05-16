Souttar: Balogun Is A Senior Figure At Rangers

Rangers defender, John Souttar has described Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun a senior figure in the team.



The Nigerian international has been linked with a move out of the club this summer.



However, the Scotland defender in an interview with Rangers Review, urged the club not to sell Balogun.

“Leon [Balogun] has done a great job this season, and it would be great to see him next year.



“He is a senior figure in the changing room, along with James Tavernier, he’s a great person to have and we need senior figures like him in the squad,” Souttar said in quotes revealed by Rangers Review..



