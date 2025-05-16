Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Galatasaray Ready To Pay Osimhen’s €75m Buyout clause

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Victor Osimhen

    Galatasaray are desperate to sign Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports.com.

    Osimhen joined the Turkish Super Lig club on loan from Napoli last September.

    The 26-year-old has shone for the Lions, racking up 35 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

    Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: We Will Beat Flying Eagles To Third Position — Egypt Coach Nabih

    According to Turkish news outlet, Fanatik, Galatasaray are prepared to pay his €75m buyout clause.

    Talks are now underway with Napoli over the payment method.

    Indeed, negotiations are at the stage where the outline of an agreement of three installments has been reached.

    For the Nigeria international, a package worth €12m-a-year is on the table.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad