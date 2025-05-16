Galatasaray Ready To Pay Osimhen’s €75m Buyout clause

Galatasaray are desperate to sign Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen joined the Turkish Super Lig club on loan from Napoli last September.

The 26-year-old has shone for the Lions, racking up 35 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

According to Turkish news outlet, Fanatik, Galatasaray are prepared to pay his €75m buyout clause.

Talks are now underway with Napoli over the payment method.

Indeed, negotiations are at the stage where the outline of an agreement of three installments has been reached.

For the Nigeria international, a package worth €12m-a-year is on the table.



