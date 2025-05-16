2025 U-20 AFCON: We Will Beat Flying Eagles To Third Position — Egypt Coach Nabih

Egypt U-20 head coach Osama Nabih says his team will look to finish their campaign at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on a high by securing third position.

The hosts lost 1-0 to North African rivals Morocco in the semi-final at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo on Thursday night.

The Young Pharaohs wil now battle Nigeria for third position on Sunday.

Nabih stated that they will do everything to give their fans something to celebrate.

“We’ll do everything to give the fans something to celebrate,” the gaffer was quoted by CAFonline.

“The journey may not have ended the way we hoped, but we have shown resilience, and I trust the boys to finish on a high.”

By Adeboye Amosu




