Everton Announce Name Of New Stadium

Liverpool-based legal firm Hill Dickinson is the naming rights partner for Everton’s new stadium.

The new arena will be named the Hill Dickinson Stadium after the company, which has its headquarters in the city.

Everton will move to the stadium for the start of the 2025-26 season, leaving their current home of Goodison Park.

They will play their final match at their old stadium on Sunday when they host Southampton in the Premier League.

With a capacity of 52,888, the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will officially open in August.

Test events have already been held at the ground, including the first football match there between the under-18 teams of Everton and Wigan.

Everton said the partnership with Hill Dickinson, which was founded in 1810 – 68 years before the football club – is “a long-term agreement”.

Hill Dickinson chief executive officer Craig Scott said: ”To put our name to Everton’s new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

“We believe deeply in what this project stands for – a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future.”

