    Tinubu Hails Flying Eagles’ Qualification For 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Flying Eagles for qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup despite losing to South Africa in the semi-final of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

    The Amajita booked a spot in the final of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations following a hard-earned 1-0 victory over the seven-time champions.

    Tylon Smith’s 66th-minute strike separated both teams on the day.

    Reacting to the game, Tinubu, via his official X handle, stated that the team made the country proud and also praised the Flying Eagles for booking a World Cup berth.

    “I congratulate our U20 men’s football team, the Flying Eagles, for their terrific run at the AFCON U20 2025 tournament in Egypt and qualifying for the FIFA U20 World Cup later this year in Chile,” Tinubu said.

    “You did Nigeria proud despite tonight’s semi-final loss! Keep your head up.



