2025 U-20 AFCON: South Africa Coach Reveals Secret To Victory Over Flying Eagles

South Africa U-20 head coach Raymond Mdaka has revealed the secret behind his team’s victory over Nigeria.

The Amajita secured a 1-0 victory over Aliyu Zubairu’s side in their semi-final tie at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Tylon Smith powered home a header in the 66th minute for South Africa’s winning goal.

Mdaka praised his players for following the tactical and technical plan agreed on before the game.

“Yes, another win—congratulations to the boys. They did a fantastic job, showed great character, remained disciplined, and followed the tactical and technical plan we agreed on. We really appreciate their effort,” Mdaka told a press conference.

“It wasn’t an easy game, but our boys are growing with every match—developing in character and improving in all aspects. Thank you and well done to the boys, and well done to the country.”

South Africa will face Morocco in the final at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



