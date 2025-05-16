‘Get Well Soon’ –Mane Tells Awoniyi

Senegalese international Sadio Mane has extended his prayers to Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi as he recovers from ​an induced coma after undergoing surgery to repair a serious abdominal injury.



The Nigerian was taken to hospital on Monday, having collided with a post while attempting to get on the end of a cross from winger Anthony Elanga in the closing stages of Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City on Sunday.

Read Also:Nottingham Forest Boss Gives Health Update On Awoniyi



Having had the first part of the surgery on Monday, he spent Tuesday in an induced coma as medical staff monitored his progress.



Awoniyi had the second stage of the operation, including closing the wound, on Wednesday. He was woken from the induced coma in the early evening.



Reacting to the development, Mane in his official X handle, wished the Nottingham Forest striker a safe recovery.



“Get well soon my brother! My prayers are with you and your family.”



