Nottingham Forest Boss Gives Health Update On Awoniyi

Nuno Espirito Santo hopes Taiwo Awoniyi can be reunited with his Nottingham Forest team-mates next week although the Nigerian remained in hospital on Friday.

Awoniyi underwent urgent surgery to repair a ruptured intestine, sustained when he collided with a post during Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester last weekend.

As revealed by Mail Sport, Forest players will show their support for Awoniyi at West Ham on Sunday.

Also Read: 2025 U-20 AFCON: South Africa Coach Reveals Secret To Victory Over Flying Eagles

After that, they face Chelsea at the City Ground on May 25 and Nuno believes they will need to win both to have a chance of reaching next season’s Champions League.

He said: “The information we have is that he has to be there (in hospital) for at least five days under observation. I will try to visit as soon as possible. He is in good hands and has his family there.

“The players are constantly chatting in their groups and we know he is well. He just needs time.

“I hope next week he can join us and be around. He is a wonderful boy and this season has been so hard on him. We feel so sorry.”

Daily Mail



