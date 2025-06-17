Chelsea Fans Want Osimhen, Not Delap — Mikel

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has questioned the Blues decision to sign Liam Delap.

Delap made the switch to the Stamford Bridge from Ipswich Town last month.

The England U-21 international impressed on his debut in Chelsea’s 2-0 Club World Cup win over Los Angeles FC on Monday night.

Mikel has however admitted that he is not a fan of the young striker.

Read Also:Federation Cup Final: Abakaliki FC Captain Reveals Secret Code Behind Giant-Killing Run

“We need someone to come in, score goals and finish those chances” Mikel told DAZN.

“Obviously, he (Delap) isn’t the guy the fans wanted. We know who the fans wanted. The fans wanted Victor Osimhen to come to the club but he didn’t.

“Obviously the club decided to go with Delap. He’s young, he’s gonna get better. Hopefully he hits the ground running and then he’s gonna quieten those doubters.

“I wish him well, I hope he succeeds at this club. I think he can.

“The runs I saw today, running behind defenders, I think he can be the guy to finish those chances.”

By Adeboye Amosu



