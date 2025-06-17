Is Cristiano Ronaldo About To Walk Away From Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr is hanging in the balance. With his contract expiring in June 2025 and no renewal in sight, rumors are swirling about his next move. Could CR7 be heading to Brazil? Or will we see a shocking return to Europe or MLS?

In this video, we dive deep into the latest Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news, including the failed Al Hilal move, the interest from top Brazilian clubs ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and what this all means for the legacy of one of football’s greatest players.

Will Ronaldo leave Saudi Arabia? Is this the end of his Al-Nassr era? Watch now to find out!

