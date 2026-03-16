Chelsea Fine £10.75m, Hit With One-year Transfer Window Ban

Chelsea have been fined £10.75m and hit with a one-year transfer window ban, suspended for two years, over breaching Premier League rules on payments to agents, talkSPORT reports.

The £10.75m fine is also the biggest ever handed out by the Premier League, breaking the previous record of £5.5m given to West Ham in 2007.

The club have also been slapped with a nine-month academy transfer ban after self-reporting their historical breaches of the league’s regulations.

Following a pair of disciplinary approaches, the Premier League confirmed on Monday that the Blues had been sanctioned.

It comes after the club had voluntarily self-reported their potential rule breaches.

They were subsequently charged by the Football Association in September.

Also Read: Chelsea, West Ham Fined Over Players Misconduct

An independent commission found Chelsea had breached rules relating to financial reporting, third party investment and youth development.

As well as being fined, the club have been banned from signing academy players for nine months with immediate effect.

The ban does not impact the club’s current academy players.

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Meanwhile, they have also been handed a one-year ban on signing first-team players, suspended for two years.

The breaches occurred over a decade ago under the club’s previous ownership.

Todd Boehly’s BlueCo consortium bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

It was previously revealed the club had put forward the argument that they should not be docked points for the breaches.

Chelsea’s current owners argued they should instead be fined as Abramovich is no longer at the helm at Stamford Bridge.

The club cooperated fully with the investigation after voluntarily disclosing the potential breaches.

It is understood a number of breaches may not have come to the Premier League’s attention had they not done so.

Despite these breaches, Chelsea have not broken the Premier League’s PSR rules.



