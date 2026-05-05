Chelsea Give Injury Update On Derry

Chelsea has confirmed that Jesse Derry is conscious and talking after being hospitalized for precautionary checks following a serious head injury during his full senior debut against Nottingham Forest.



Derry was stretchered off in the first half after a sickening clash of heads with Forest defender Zach Abbott, receiving treatment on the pitch for over 10 minutes.

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“Chelsea FC can confirm Jesse Derry has been taken to hospital as a precaution following his first-half substitution during Monday’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.



“Jesse is conscious, talking and undergoing precautionary checks. We wish him a speedy recovery and thank the medical staff for their swift response,” the statement read.



Caretaker manager Calum McFarlane added that there were “positive signs” from both Derry and fellow injured player Robert Sanchez.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.94 1xbet X Draw 4.06 1xbet Chelsea FC 3.94 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea over 0.5 goals Chelsea scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Under 3.5 goals 4 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Liverpool against Chelsea ended with less than 3.5 goals. Chelsea under 2.5 goals Chelsea scored less than 2.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.



