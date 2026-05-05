Guardiola Admits EPL Title Race Out Of Man City’s Hands After Everton Draw

Pep Guardiola admitted control of the title race is no longer in Manchester City’s hands after they were held to a surprise draw by Everton on Monday night.

City came into the match with two games in hand and trailing Arsenal by six points, but are now five points adrift of the league leaders with just one game in hand after failing to beat the Toffees, who scored three goals in 13 second-half minutes to clinch a well-earned point.

Speaking at full-time, Guardiola acknowledged that City’s margin for error in the title race was now nil and said City are once again relying on an Arsenal slip-up if they are to stand any chance of taking top spot come the end of the campaign.

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“We take the point and until it’s over, we’re going to continue,” he declared to Sky Sports.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.413 1xbet X Draw 5.79 1xbet Brentford FC 7.42 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City -0.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Manchester City, Brentford has lost by at least 1 goals. Brentford under 2.5 goals Brentford scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Brentford over 0.5 goals Brentford scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches.

“It’s better than a loss. We played to win. It just shows what the team are. We tried and we have done it.

“It’s not in our hands. Before it was in our hands. Now, no.

“We have to do it in our four games that we have in the Premier League. It will be quite similar against Brentford. We will see what happens.”



