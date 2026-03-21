Chelsea’s UCL Qualification Hopes Suffer Another Setback After 3-0 Loss At Everton

Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League took another hit, following their 3-0 loss at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It is now back-to-back Premier League defeats for the Blues, who also lost 1-0 to Newcastle at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The Blues have now failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions.

A brace from Beto and a strike from Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye, means Chelsea lose by a three-goal margin in successive games for the first time since 1995.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in sixth on 48 points while Everton is on 46 points and move up to seventh spot in the league table.

Everton took the lead in the 33rd minute thanks to a brilliant finish from Beto, who received an-inch-perfect through ball and dinked the finish expertly over Robert Sanchez first-time.

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Beto got his second of the game to make it 2-0 in favour of the Toffees on 62 minutes.

Another Senegalese international Idrissa Gana Gueye won the ball and skipped between two players into acres of space, raced almost the entire length of the pitch and found Beto in the box, who fired it through the legs of Sanchez.

With 15 minutes left in the game, Iliman Ndiaye made it 3-0.

Beto won a flick-on and Ndiaye took it down and headed into the box before cutting back into the box and curling an unstoppable effort past Sanchez.



