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    South Africa: Ndah Marks Stellenbosch Debut With Win Over Chippa United

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria defender Olisa Ndah made his debut for Stellenbosch FC in their 2-1 victory over Chippa United on Saturday.

    Ndah featured for 84th minute before was replaced by Wonderboy Makhubu.

    Makhubu was later sent off in the keenly contested encounter.

    Read Also: Premier League: Welbeck Brace Powers Brighton To Shock Win Over Liverpool

    Ndah, who was deployed in a defensive midfield role recorded a 100 percent success rate in in both tackles and clearances.

    The centre-back joined Stellenbosch on a free transfer last month, but his debut was delayed due to work permit issues.

    The Maroons moved to eighth position on the league table following the win with 28 points.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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