South Africa: Ndah Marks Stellenbosch Debut With Win Over Chippa United

Nigeria defender Olisa Ndah made his debut for Stellenbosch FC in their 2-1 victory over Chippa United on Saturday.

Ndah featured for 84th minute before was replaced by Wonderboy Makhubu.

Makhubu was later sent off in the keenly contested encounter.

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Ndah, who was deployed in a defensive midfield role recorded a 100 percent success rate in in both tackles and clearances.

The centre-back joined Stellenbosch on a free transfer last month, but his debut was delayed due to work permit issues.

The Maroons moved to eighth position on the league table following the win with 28 points.



