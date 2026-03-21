EPL: Iwobi, Bassey, Chukwueze In Action As Fulham Edge Burnley

The Super Eagles trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze were in action as Fulham edged Burnley 3-1 in Saturday’s Premier League game.



Iwobi, who has become a key engineer in Fulham’s midfield and is making his 24th appearance this ongoing season, was again at the center stage of every attack by the host.



In all, he has scored four goals and bagged three assists for the Cottagers.

Read Also:Bassey: Fulham Desperate To End Barren Streak



His Nigerian compatriot, Bassey, was also making his 22nd appearance and scored one goal this season for Fulham. He was in action for the entire 90 minutes.



While Chukwueze came on as a second-half substitute for Oscar Bobb in the 61st minute, he had two golden moments to score goals for Fulham, but his efforts went wide.



Wilson fired Fulham into the lead after Josh King had finally scored his first Premier League goal to cancel out Zian Flemming’s opener for Burnley.



Substitute Raul Jimenez wrapped up the victory from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Josh Laurent was sent off.



