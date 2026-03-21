Premier League: Welbeck Brace Powers Brighton To Shock Win Over Liverpool

Danny Welbeck bagged a brace as Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Ammex Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds have now failed to win five of their last six league trips to the Amex.

Liverpool suffered an early setback when Frenchman Hugo Ekitike was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes.

Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s cross from the left was headed back across goal by Diego Gómez to Welbeck, who nodded in at the far post for Brighton’s opening goal in the 14th minute.

It was the forward’s 11th league goal of the season.

Milos Kerkez capitalised on an error from the Brighton defence to equalise for Liverpool on the half hour mark.



Read Also:I Was Very Close To Joining Bayern Munich —Arsenal Star Reveals

Jack Hinshelwood set up Welbeck for the winning goal four minutes before the hour mark.

The goal survived a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Brighton climbed into eighth position following the win.

Liverpool now risk ending the weekend five points adrift of the top four.



