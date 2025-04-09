Chippa United Boss Confirms Nwabali Could Leave This Summer

Chippa United head coach Thabo September has revealed Stanley Nwabali could move elsewhere this summer.

Nwabali was linked with a move away from the Chilli Boys last summer following his impressive performance for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.





The 28-year-old instead signed a new three-year contract, and was also made the club’s captain.

The shot stopper is however still being monitored by clubs outside South Africa ahead of the summer transfer market.

September admitted that Chippa United will let go of players they cannot retain for the upcoming season, with a focus on investing in young talent.

“We will lose some, but there’s definitely the core we will keep,” September told farpost.

“It’s football, when you want to make your team better, then you sell your better players and invest in younger players and try to be stable.”

Nwabali joined the Chilli Boys from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, in 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu



