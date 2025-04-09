UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Chippa United Boss Confirms Nwabali Could Leave This Summer

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Chippa United head coach Thabo September has revealed Stanley Nwabali could move elsewhere this summer.

    Nwabali was linked with a move away from the Chilli Boys last summer following his impressive performance for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.


    The 28-year-old instead signed a new three-year contract, and was also made the club’s captain.

    The shot stopper is however still being monitored by clubs outside South Africa ahead of the summer transfer market.

    Read Also:NNL Reschedules Godswill Akpabio United Vs Solution FC To Aid Federation Cup Prep

    September admitted that Chippa United will let go of players they cannot retain for the upcoming season, with a focus on investing in young talent.

    “We will lose some, but there’s definitely the core we will keep,” September told farpost.

    “It’s football, when you want to make your team better, then you sell your better players and invest in younger players and try to be stable.”

    Nwabali joined the Chilli Boys from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, in 2022.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

