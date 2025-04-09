NPFL: Remo Stars Hold Lobi In Four-Goal Thriller

Remo Stars rallied from two goals down to hold Lobi Stars to a 2-2 draw in a rescheduled matchday 30 tie at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Wednesday.

Johnmark Atule gave Lobi Stars the lead five minutes after the half hour mark.





The hosts doubled their advantage through Onyekachi Okafor three minutes before the break.

Haruna Hadi pulled one back for the league leaders in the 56th minute.

Substitute John Abah equalised for Daniel Ogunmodede’s side 20 minutes from time.

Remo Stars top the standings with 61 points from 32 matches, with second-placed Rivers United six points adrift.

Lobi Stars remain bottom of the log with 25 points from 32 matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



