UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Remo Stars Hold Lobi In Four-Goal Thriller

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Remo Stars rallied from two goals down to hold Lobi Stars to a 2-2 draw in a rescheduled matchday 30 tie at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Wednesday.

    Johnmark Atule gave Lobi Stars the lead five minutes after the half hour mark.


    The hosts doubled their advantage through Onyekachi Okafor three minutes before the break.

    Read Also:Chippa United Boss Confirms Nwabali Could Leave This Summer

    Haruna Hadi pulled one back for the league leaders in the 56th minute.

    Substitute John Abah equalised for Daniel Ogunmodede’s side 20 minutes from time.

    Remo Stars top the standings with 61 points from 32 matches, with second-placed Rivers United six points adrift.

    Lobi Stars remain bottom of the log with 25 points from 32 matches.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.