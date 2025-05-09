Chukwueze Bags First League Assist In Milan’s Win Against Bologna

Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist as AC Milan defeated Bologna 3-1 in the Serie A on Friday night.

It is now fourth straight wins for the Rossoneri who ended Bologna’s four-gake unbeaten run.

It was Chukwueze’s first assist in 25 appearances in the Italian topflight this season.

He was introduced in the 65th minute, replacing Alex Jimenez and set up Santiago Gimenez for Milan’s third goal in the 92nd minute.

Gimenez had equalised for Milan in the 73rd minute while Christian Pulisic made it 2-1 on 79 minutes.

Milan move up to eight position on 60 points in the league table.



