Unity Cup 2025: 13 Interesting Facts About Super Eagles’ Co-Competitors – Ghana, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, alongside Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, will compete in the four-nation Unity Cup 2025.

This year’s tournament will take place from Tuesday, 27 May to Saturday, 31 May, at the Gtech Community Stadium, home ground of Premier League club Brentford.

In this piece, Completesports.com’s James Agberebi reveals 13 interesting facts about the Super Eagles’ three co-participants ahead of the tournament.

GHANA

– First International Match Was Against Nigeria in 1950

The Black Stars’ first international match was against eternal rivals Nigeria on 28 May 1950.

Known then as the Gold Coast and British Togoland, Ghana hosted the game in Accra and triumphed 1–0.

– First West African Country to Win AFCON

Ghana’s Black Stars became the first West African country to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

They achieved the feat as hosts in the 1963 edition after thrashing Sudan 3–0 in the final.

– Third Most Successful AFCON Winners

With four titles, the Black Stars are the third most successful side in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations.

They were crowned African champions in 1963 (hosts), 1965, 1978 (hosts), and 1982.

Only the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are more successful than Ghana. While Egypt have won the tournament seven times, Cameroon boast five titles.

– Second Team to Win AFCON Back-to-Back

After Egypt, the Black Stars are the second side to win the Africa Cup of Nations back-to-back.

Egypt (known then as the United Arab Republic) won the first edition of AFCON in 1957 and defended their title in 1959 as hosts.

Ethiopia hosted and won the 1962 tournament before Ghana hosted and also became champions in 1963.

The 1965 tournament was staged in Tunisia, where Ghana defended their title by beating the hosts 3–2 after extra time.

– Qualified for First FIFA Senior Men’s World Cup in 2006

After years of heartbreaks, the Black Stars eventually qualified for the FIFA senior men’s World Cup by securing a ticket to the 2006 edition in Germany.

Despite being drawn in a group with Italy, the Czech Republic, and the United States, the Black Stars advanced to the round of 16.

They lost 2–0 to Italy in their opening game but defeated the Czech Republic 2–0 and the USA 2–1 in their second and third group games respectively.

Their journey ended in the first knockout round following a 3–0 defeat to then-champions Brazil.

JAMAICA

– First International Match Was Played in 1925

Known as the Reggae Boyz, Jamaica’s first international match was played on 22 March 1925 against Haiti.

The game, which took place in Port-au-Prince, saw Jamaica emerge 1–0 winners.

– First and Only FIFA Senior Men’s World Cup Appearance Was France 1998

Jamaica qualified for the France 1998 FIFA senior men’s World Cup, which was their first and only appearance.

They were in the same group as three-time World Cup winners Argentina, Croatia, and Japan.

In their opening game against Croatia, they lost 3–1 and were thrashed 5–0 by Argentina in their second group game. However, they ended the tournament on a high by edging out Japan 2–1.

– Have Only Faced the Super Eagles in Friendly Matches

Jamaica have never faced Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a competitive game, as all six previous meetings have been friendlies.

Both teams first clashed in Kingston in 1998, with the late Rashidi Yekini and Samson Siasia scoring for the Super Eagles in a 2–2 draw.

As part of preparations for the Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup, the Super Eagles faced Jamaica in a tune-up tie in England and won 1–0, thanks to a James Obiorah strike.

In November 2002, the Super Eagles hosted Jamaica in Lagos and played out a 0–0 draw, while in May 2003, Jamaica hosted Nigeria and won 3–2.

In the 2004 Unity Cup, the Super Eagles defeated Jamaica 2–0 before both teams clashed again in 2009 and settled for a 0–0 draw.

– Highest FIFA Ranking Was 27th Position

In the FIFA ranking released on 3 April 2025, Jamaica dropped one spot to 63rd.

Their best-ever position in the rankings came in August 1998 when they reached 27th place.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

– First International Match Was Played in 1905

Trinidad and Tobago, known as the Soca Warriors, played their first international match on 21 July 1905 against Guiana. The game, played in Guiana, ended 4–1 in favour of Trinidad and Tobago.

– Currently Coached by Manchester United Legend Dwight Yorke

Trinidad and Tobago are currently managed by their legend and Manchester United’s 1999 Treble-winning striker Dwight Yorke.

After leaving Australian top-flight club Macarthur FC in January 2023, Yorke was appointed as Trinidad and Tobago’s head coach on 1 November 2024.

– First and Only FIFA Senior Men’s World Cup Appearance Was in 2006

Trinidad and Tobago qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2006 in Germany.

They were drawn in a group with England, Sweden, and Paraguay but failed to progress to the round of 16.

In their opening game against Sweden, they pulled off a shock 0–0 draw, lost 2–0 to England in their second game, and suffered another 2–0 defeat to Paraguay to crash out.

– Have Never Faced the Super Eagles

Unlike their fellow Caribbean nation Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago have never faced Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

However, they have played against other African countries such as Botswana, South Africa, Morocco, Kenya, and Egypt.



