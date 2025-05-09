2025 U-20 AFCON: Chelle Hails Flying Eagles, Wants Better Performance Vs Senegal

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has expressed satisfaction with the Flying Eagles performance in Wednesday’s clash with Kenya.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side held the Rising Stars to a 2-2 draw in the Group B encounter.

Kparobo Arierhi and captain Daniel Bameyi were on target for the seven-time champions.

“I’m very happy with our U20 team’s qualification. It wasn’t an easy match, because we were up against a very good team (Kenya). We reacted in this match. Every time we conceded a goal, the team responded well,” Chelle told CAFonline.

“I felt we were a little tired. “It’s true that we struggled with our attacking play, but it was a very interesting match to watch.”

Adding to his views on qualification, Chelle emphasised that the importance of this tournament goes far beyond results.

“U20 are 19-year-olds, 18-year-olds. These are players who, in a year, or even two years, will be in their country’s senior national team. There are good players in this team, there are some in the Kenyan team too. I think it’s good to come and watch”, added the 47-year-old.



