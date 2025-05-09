NPFL: Ilechukwu Signs New Contract At Rangers

Rangers technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu will remain in charge of the club next season after penning a new contract.

Ilechukwu, 46, put pen to paper on a new one-year contract on Friday.

The decision was made following a meeting between the gaffer and club’s supremo Amobi Ezeaku.

The young tactician took charge of the Flying Antelopes in 2023 following the exit of Abdullahi Maikaba.

He helped Rangers win their eighth Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, last season.

Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: Chelle Hails Flying Eagles, Wants Better Performance Vs Senegal

The Coal City club however lost the title to Remo Stars this term.

Rangers are in the quarter-final of the President Federation Cup, and could still end the season with a silverware.

Meanwhile, Ilechukwu has celebrated his new contract on the social media.

“Contract extension till 2026 done and dusted. It can only get better,” he wrote on X.

“We go again next season and see what we can achieve together for this great team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



