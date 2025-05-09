Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Ilechukwu Signs New Contract At Rangers

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Rangers technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu will remain in charge of the club next season after penning a new contract.

    Ilechukwu, 46, put pen to paper on a new one-year contract on Friday.

    The decision was made following a meeting between the gaffer and club’s supremo Amobi Ezeaku.

    The young tactician took charge of the Flying Antelopes in 2023 following the exit of Abdullahi Maikaba.

    He helped Rangers win their eighth Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, last season.

    Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: Chelle Hails Flying Eagles, Wants Better Performance Vs Senegal

    The Coal City club however lost the title to Remo Stars this term.

    Rangers are in the quarter-final of the President Federation Cup, and could still end the season with a silverware.

    Meanwhile, Ilechukwu has celebrated his new contract on the social media.

    “Contract extension till 2026 done and dusted. It can only get better,” he wrote on X.

    “We go again next season and see what we can achieve together for this great team.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad