EPL: Iwobi, Bassey Aim To Maintain Fulham’s Unbeaten Record Against Everton

Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey will be aiming to maintain Fulham’s seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions against Everton in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Craven Cottage.



Both Nigerian internationals have been impressive for Fulham this season, scoring important goals and contributing defensively to the progress of the team.

Fulham’s recent record against Everton gives hope, because they are unbeaten in seven games against the Toffees, but the last three have all ended in draws, after Beto’s injury-time leveller in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park.



Draws are rare for Fulham, who have not ended a match level in any of their last 15 games, whereas seven of Everton’s last 12 matches have seen the spoils shared.



While form at home versus Fulham has fallen off a cliff in recent years, Everton have actually improved at Craven Cottage, because after losing on each of their first seven Premier League visits here, they have since only suffered defeat twice in their last 10.







