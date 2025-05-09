Juventus Ready To Outbid Osimhen’s Foreign Rivals

Juventus management have expressed their readiness to trump foreign rivals by tabling an offer of €85m for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen this summer.



The Nigerian international has become one of the hottest transfer targets from top European clubs and Saudi clubs.



On loan from Napoli, Osimhen can leave the club this summer for a set fee of €75m. However, the buyout clause does not apply to local Italian rivals.

Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles, Senegal’s Quarter-Final Clash Will Be Explosive –Esin



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are willing to meet the Nigerian international’s demands and have tabled a huge sum of €85m for his signature.



Also watching developments is Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal, which are willing to meet the clause and pay Osimhen a massive €30-35m-a-year to move to the Middle East.









