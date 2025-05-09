2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles, Senegal’s Quarter-Final Clash Will Be Explosive  –Esin

Former Nigerian international Etim Esin has disclosed that he expects an explosive encounter between the Flying Eagles and Senegal in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



Senegal, who won the U20 AFCON in style two years ago also in Egypt, beat DR Congo 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinal.



The defending champions finished second in Group C behind the Black Satellites of Ghana.



They will face the Flying Eagles in an all-West African affair at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia, next Monday.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. Nigerian time.

Read Also:Nwabali Lacks The Basics As A Goalkeeper –Ex-Bafana Bafana Winger



Speaking with Completesports.com, Esin stated that the Flying Eagles must be at their best to overcome Senegal.

“Both teams are very strong, and I know the game will be explosive, going by how they finished in their respective groups.



“The Flying Eagles know the importance of the game, considering the fact that it will be the team that will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.



“I urged the Flying Eagles to be at their best and ensure they maintain a high level of concentration against the Senegalese side.”



Recall that all four semi-finalists at the tournament will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile, from 27th September to 19th October.



